Montgomery allowed two runs on two hits and three walks while striking out three over four innings for Triple-A Reno on Sunday.

Montgomery, who threw 60 pitches, made his debut in game action after signing with the Diamondbacks late in spring training. The goal was get through four innings and 65 pitches, so mission accomplished on both fronts for the left-hander. A normal five-day routine lines up Montgomery to throw again Thursday (April 11) then next Tuesday (April 17). The pitcher earlier this spring targeted his Arizona debut for April 19, which falls outside the five-day routine, given his appearance Sunday.