Montgomery is scheduled to make a start with Triple-A Reno on Sunday, Nick Piecoro of The Arizona Republic reports.

Montgomery tossed three innings and 50 pitches in a simulated game Monday at the Diamondbacks' spring training facility and is ready to move on to an official game setting next. The left-hander has said he's aiming for April 19 as the date of his first start with the big club, which would point to one additional start in the minors after Sunday before he joins Arizona.