The Diamondbacks announced Montgomery's one-year, $25 million contract Friday and optioned him to Triple-A Reno.

The left-hander's deal also includes a vesting option for 2025 that's worth $20-to-$25 million, depending on how many starts he makes. Montgomery unsurprisingly won't immediately join the big club since he was without a team for all of spring training, so he'll instead build up at Triple-A before making his Diamondbacks debut, which he said will likely come around April 19, per Jesse Friedman of GoPHNX.com.