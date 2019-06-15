Cardinals' Kolten Wong: Hits seventh homer

Wong went 2-for-2 with a solo home run in a 9-5 victory against the Mets on Friday.

Entering as a pinch hitter during the seventh, Wong took advantage of two at-bats, including going deep in his second time at the plate. The long ball was Wong's first since May 22. He is batting .247 with seven home runs, 30 RBI and 28 runs in 219 at-bats this season. Wong is also 11-for-11 in stolen base attempts.