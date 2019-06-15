Cardinals' Kolten Wong: Hits seventh homer
Wong went 2-for-2 with a solo home run in a 9-5 victory against the Mets on Friday.
Entering as a pinch hitter during the seventh, Wong took advantage of two at-bats, including going deep in his second time at the plate. The long ball was Wong's first since May 22. He is batting .247 with seven home runs, 30 RBI and 28 runs in 219 at-bats this season. Wong is also 11-for-11 in stolen base attempts.
More News
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Week 13 Preview: Two-start pitcher tiers
The two-start pitcher options for Week 13 are deep, but there's lots of risk to assess. We...
-
Week 13 Sleeper Hitters
Heath Cummings says Mallex Smith, Ramon Laureano and eight others are solid adds for Week...
-
Week 13 Fantasy Baseball rankings, picks
Advanced computer model that has outperformed experts tells you who to sit and start
-
Waivers: Bradley, Sisco coming on
Jackie Bradley's offensive revival and four upside lineup options highlight Friday's waiver...
-
10 prospects to get on your radar
Chris Towers offers a different take, analyzing five prospects you should know about and five...
-
Wednesday waivers, winners/losers
Heath Cummings discusses Wednesday's action and what you should do with Chris Paddack.