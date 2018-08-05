Cardinals' Kolten Wong: Succesful DL return
Wong went 3-for-5 with an RB single in a win over the Pirates on Saturday.
The second baseman made a triumphant return from a stint on the disabled list due to knee inflammation, and he picked up right where he left off pre-injury. Wong had hit .309 in July before being sidelined, raising his season average 27 points to .216with that surge. His three-hit effort Saturday served as his third multi-hit effort of the last five games, a sign that Wong's bat may have finally hit its stride.
