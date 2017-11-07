Cardinals' Lance Lynn: Receives qualifying offer from Cards
Lynn was tendered a qualifying offer by the Cardinals prior to Monday's deadline, the Los Angeles Times reports.
It's expected that he'll decline the one-year, $17.4 million tender and seek a multi-year contract on the open market in the coming weeks. Lynn pitched well in 2017 after missing all of 2016 while recovering from Tommy John surgery, but he's fallen short of 200 innings in each of the last four seasons he's pitched. If Lynn enters the market as expected, he'll be doing so following a season that included the lowest strikeout rate (7.4 K/9), highest walk rate (3.8 BB/9), and highest home-run rate (1.30 HR/9) of his career.
More News
-
Cardinals' Lance Lynn: Wild in final appearance before free agency•
-
Cardinals' Lance Lynn: Rocked for eight earned runs•
-
Cardinals' Lance Lynn: Struggles again Sunday•
-
Cardinals' Lance Lynn: Picks up 11th win•
-
Cardinals' Lance Lynn: Takes tough-luck loss Thursday•
-
Cardinals' Lance Lynn: Twirls eight-inning gem in Cardinals loss•
-
Sneak Peak: 2018 shortstop
Shortstop isn't the wasteland it used to be, and the top tier seems to grow every year. But...
-
2018 third base rankings
Josh Donaldson's strong finish wasn't enough to keep him in the first-round discussion, but...
-
2018 second base rankings
Second base is as deep as any infield position these days, but it's lacking in true standouts....
-
Sneak Peak: 2018 first base rankings
First base has traditionally been the deepest position in Fantasy Baseball, and some newcomers...
-
Early 2018 Positional Rankings
Check out Scott White and Heath Cumming's first batch of rankings for the 2018 Fantasy sea...
-
Sneak Peak: 2018 catcher rankings
Buster Posey has been a fixture atop the catcher rankings since breaking into the league in...