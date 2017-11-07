Cardinals' Lance Lynn: Receives qualifying offer from Cards

Lynn was tendered a qualifying offer by the Cardinals prior to Monday's deadline, the Los Angeles Times reports.

It's expected that he'll decline the one-year, $17.4 million tender and seek a multi-year contract on the open market in the coming weeks. Lynn pitched well in 2017 after missing all of 2016 while recovering from Tommy John surgery, but he's fallen short of 200 innings in each of the last four seasons he's pitched. If Lynn enters the market as expected, he'll be doing so following a season that included the lowest strikeout rate (7.4 K/9), highest walk rate (3.8 BB/9), and highest home-run rate (1.30 HR/9) of his career.