Ozuna is expected to be the Cardinals' cleanup hitter more often than not this season, Derrick Goold of the St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports.

Manager Mike Matheny is typically coy about lineup matters during spring training, but he hasn't shied away from utilizing the former Marlin consistently in the cleanup spot this year. Ozuna bashed 37 homers and drove in 124 runs with Miami last season, and if he's going to spend much of his time in the meat of the Cardinals' order, he very well could replicate those numbers in the more hitter-friendly environment of Busch Stadium.