Cardinals' Marcell Ozuna: Smacks 14th long ball
Ozuna went 1-for-4 with a solo home run and a strikeout in Wednesday's win over the Nationals.
Ozuna got the scoring started with his solo blast in the second inning, good for his 14th round tripper of the year. The 27-year-old is rebounding nicely from a disappointing July, hitting .322 so far in August to bring his line on the year to .273/.315/.400.
