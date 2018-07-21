Cardinals' Matt Carpenter: Ties MLB record in rout over Cubs

Carpenter went 5-for-5 with two doubles, three home runs, four runs scored and seven RBI in Friday's 18-5 rout of the Cubs.

The five extra-base hits in a game tied the major-league record, and incredibly Carpenter accomplished the feat in only six innings, getting the rest of the day off in the blowout. He's now homered in four straight games dating back to before the All-Star break, and 16 of his 23 home runs on the season have come since June 5, a stretch during which he's hitting .352 (50-for-142).