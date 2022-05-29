Mikolas (3-3) took the loss Sunday versus the Brewers. He allowed six runs on nine hits and a walk with six strikeouts in 5.2 innings.

Mikolas allowed two home runs, a three-run blast by Jace Peterson in the fifth inning and a solo shot to Rowdy Tellez in the sixth. This was just the second time in 10 starts Mikolas has given up multiple long balls. Sunday was the worst start of what's otherwise been an encouraging year for the 33-year-old right-hander. He has a 2.67 ERA, 1.05 WHIP and 47:12 K:BB in 60.2 innings. He's projected to make a road start against the Cubs next week.