Mikolas allowed four runs (three earned) on seven hits and a walk in five innings during Sunday's win over Cincinnati. He struck out three and took the no-decision.

After a storybook 2018 campaign, Mikolas has struggled out of the gate this season. He cruised through four scoreless innings before allowing four runs in the fifth inning, including a three-run shot from Jesse Winker. Mikolas now carries an unsightly 6.00 ERA and 11:5 K:BB in 21 innings. He'll next face the Mets on Saturday.