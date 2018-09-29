Mikolas (18-4) won his fifth straight decision by pitching eight innings Saturday against the Cubs, allowing just one run (zero earned) on five hits with six strikeouts and no walks.

Mikolas kept the Cardinals playoff hopes alive and was nicked for the Cubs' only run in the first inning on an error by Yairo Munoz. Over his last four starts the 30-year-old has allowed only four earned runs, 16 hits and two walks while striking out 27 batters over 27 innings. Mikolas has a sterling 2.83 ERA and a 1.07 WHIP this season.