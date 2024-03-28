Mikolas (0-1) took the loss against the Dodgers on Thursday, allowing five runs on seven hits and two walks over 4.1 innings. He struck out five.

The Dodgers jumped out to a quick lead on Mikolas, scoring twice in the first inning before the 35-year-old right-hander allowed three more runs on a pair of homers in the third. It's certainly not the start to the season Mikolas wanted after he struggled to a 9-13 record with a 4.78 ERA across 35 starts last year. He'll look to get on track in his next outing, tentatively lined up for early next week in San Diego.