Manager Oliver Marmol announced Sunday that Mikolas will be the Cardinals' starter for Opening Day against the Dodgers on March 28, Katie Woo of The Athletic reports.

Presumed Opening Day starter Sonny Gray (hamstring) won't be ready to pitch, so Mikolas will instead receive the nod. The 35-year-old retooled his slider during the offseason after a disappointing 2023 that saw him post a 4.78 ERA, 1.32 WHIP and 137:39 K:BB across 201.1 innings.