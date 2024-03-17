Manager Oliver Marmol announced Sunday that Mikolas will be the Cardinals' starter for Opening Day against the Dodgers on March 28, Katie Woo of The Athletic reports.
Presumed Opening Day starter Sonny Gray (hamstring) won't be ready to pitch, so Mikolas will instead receive the nod. The 35-year-old retooled his slider during the offseason after a disappointing 2023 that saw him post a 4.78 ERA, 1.32 WHIP and 137:39 K:BB across 201.1 innings.
More News
-
Cardinals' Miles Mikolas: Trying to shake off poor 2023•
-
Cardinals' Miles Mikolas: Matches season high for strikeouts•
-
Cardinals' Miles Mikolas: Dominant for eighth win•
-
Cardinals' Miles Mikolas: Start pushed up to Tuesday•
-
Cardinals' Miles Mikolas: Falters in 13th loss•
-
Cardinals' Miles Mikolas: Surrenders five runs in loss•