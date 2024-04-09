Mikolas yielded two runs on six hits and two walks over 6.2 innings during a no-decision Monday. He struck out three during the loss against the Phillies.
Mikolas rolled through four shutout frames before the Phillies put a pair of runs on the board in the fifth inning. It was his second straight quality start after getting tagged with five runs in his season debut. He now owns a 4.76 ERA with a lackluster 12:5 K:BB through 17 innings. Mikolas is lined up to start in Arizona this weekend.
