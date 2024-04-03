Mikolas (1-1) picked up the win Tuesday against San Diego, yielding two runs on seven hits and a walk over six innings. He struck out four.

Mikolas hasn't had the easiest of starts to open the season, facing the Dodgers in his 2024 debut before Tuesday's contest. However, he's escaped the pair of starts with a 1-1 record and has brought his ERA down to 6.10. With a quality start under his belt, Mikolas will look to keep the ball rolling Monday against the Phillies -- who he surrendered five runs to both times they met last season.