Arenado went 2-for-5 with two doubles and two RBI in Friday's 7-3 win over the Pirates.

Arenado had gone just 1-for-7 with a pair of strikeouts in the last two games, but he put the Cardinals on the board with RBI doubles in each of his first two at-bats Friday. The 30-year-old is hitting .255 with four home runs, 15 RBI and 10 runs to begin the season.