Gorman will be on the bench Tuesday against lefty Braxton Garrett and the Marlins, Jeff Jones of the Belleville News-Democrat reports.

Gorman has made just a single start against a southpaw since he was called up in late May. The strict platoon usage seems to be working out, as Gorman is hitting .254/.313/.449 (good for a 117 wRC+) in 35 games, so he'll likely remain in a platoon role for now. Tommy Edman slides to second base in his absence while Edmundo Sosa starts at shortstop.