DeJong went 1-for-4 with a two-run home run in the 8-2 win over Kansas City on Sunday.

DeJong has three homers in his last five games, bringing him to 12 on the season alongside his 35 RBI. He owns a disappointing .760 OPS in just 305 plate appearances this season after registering a .857 number in his rookie campaign last year.

