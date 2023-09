The Cardinals reinstated Helsley (forearm) from the 60-day injured list Friday, Jeff Jones of the Belleville News-Democrat reports.

Helsley landed on the injured list in mid-June with a right forearm strain. Given that Helsley has been sidelined for nearly three months and performed poorly (4 ER over 4.1 IP) during his rehab assignment, the Cardinals will likely limit his role to middle relief for the last month of the season. Brendan Donovan (elbow) was moved to the 60-day injured list in a corresponding move.