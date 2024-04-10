Gray (1-0) tossed five shutout innings in a win over the Phillies on Tuesday. He allowed five base hits and no walks while striking out five.

Gray held a dangerous Phillies lineup in check and looked to be in complete control in his season debut. He faced one over the minimum through three frames and only had to deal with multiple baserunners in the fifth. Gray was very efficient too, only needing 64 pitches to get through five innings and put himself in line for a win. The 34-year-old will continue to increase his pitch count with each start and has a golden opportunity ahead of him with a matchup against the Athletics.