Gray (hamstring) will pitch for Triple-A Memphis on Wednesday, Lynn Worthy of the St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports.
Gray continues to ramp up his activity since being placed on the 15-day IL on Tuesday. He participated in a simulated game at the Cardinals' spring training complex Friday alongside Lars Nootbaar (ribs), and Gray is good to go for another minor-league rehab game. A strong showing for Triple-A Memphis on Wednesday would give Gray a chance to return to the majors when first eligible or shortly thereafter.
More News
-
Cardinals' Sonny Gray: Slated for simulated game Friday•
-
Cardinals' Sonny Gray: IL move official•
-
Cardinals' Sonny Gray: Pitching in MiLB game Thursday•
-
Cardinals' Sonny Gray: Opening on injured list•
-
Cardinals' Sonny Gray: Not pitching due to rain•
-
Cardinals' Sonny Gray: Could make start on first road trip•