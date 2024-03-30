Gray (hamstring) will pitch for Triple-A Memphis on Wednesday, Lynn Worthy of the St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports.

Gray continues to ramp up his activity since being placed on the 15-day IL on Tuesday. He participated in a simulated game at the Cardinals' spring training complex Friday alongside Lars Nootbaar (ribs), and Gray is good to go for another minor-league rehab game. A strong showing for Triple-A Memphis on Wednesday would give Gray a chance to return to the majors when first eligible or shortly thereafter.