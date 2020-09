Edman went 2-for-3 with a walk and a solo home run during a 6-3 loss to the Tigers in the second game of Thursday's doubleheader.

His fifth-inning shot off Tyler Alexander gave the Cards a 3-0 lead before the bullpen fell apart, although Edman was also caught stealing for the third time in four attempts this year -- a far cry from his 15-for-16 performance on the basepaths as a rookie. The 25-year-old is slashing .262/.326/.415 through 35 games with four homers and 19 RBI.