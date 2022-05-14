Edman went 1-for-4 with a solo homer in Saturday's win over the Giants.
Edman gave the Cardinals a 2-0 lead with a solo shot off Jakob Junis in the fifth inning. He's now homered four times this season, putting him on pace for 20, a number which would smash his previous career high of 11.
More News
-
Cardinals' Tommy Edman: Notches eighth steal•
-
Cardinals' Tommy Edman: Likely to remain at second base•
-
Cardinals' Tommy Edman: May move to shortstop•
-
Cardinals' Tommy Edman: Adds seventh steal•
-
Cardinals' Tommy Edman: Notches three RBI in three-hit game•
-
Cardinals' Tommy Edman: Solid in big win•