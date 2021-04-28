Edman went 2-for-4 with a double, two RBI and a run scored in Tuesday's 5-2 win over the Phillies.

Edman notched a hit for a third straight game when he roped a double down the right field line for a two-run double to put the Cardinals up 3-1 in the second inning. The 26-year-old would end up getting on base again in the seventh with a single and came around to score on a Paul Goldschmidt double to extend his team's lead to 5-2. Edman is now slashing .277/.333/.394 with two home runs, six RBI and 12 runs scored as the Cardinals' primary leadoff hitter.