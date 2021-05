Edman went 2-for-4 with a double, a triple and a run in a win over the Mets on Monday.

The versatile Edman pushed his extra-base-hit tally to nine with Monday's production while generating his fourth multi-hit effort in the last seven games. The 25-year-old is rewarding fantasy managers across the board thus far in 2021, and he now boasts a .341/.386/.463 slash with three doubles, Monday's triple, two RBI, two walks and six runs across the 44 plate appearances covering his last 10 games.