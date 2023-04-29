Rodriguez (shoulder) had his rehab assignment with Triple-A Memphis paused Friday after feeling renewed soreness, Derrick Goold of the St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports.

Rodriguez was scheduled to pitch for Memphis on Saturday, but instead he'll be reevaluated. The Rule 5 draft pick from the Yankees has not been able to pitch in 2023 because of his shoulder issues. Once healthy, the Cardinals have to carry Rodriguez on their roster for the entirety of the campaign or they'll have to offer him back to the Yankees.