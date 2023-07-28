Contreras exited Thursday's game against the Cubs due to a scalp laceration and is considered day-to-day, Derrick Goold of the St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports.

Contreras was hit in the back of the head by Ian Happ's back swing in the first inning and immediately exited the game. A stint on the injured list certainly seems possible, but for now, the team is hoping he can return more quickly.