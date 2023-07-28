Contreras (head) is expected to be in the lineup Friday, Jeff Jones of the Belleville News-Democrat reports.
Contreras exited Thursday's game against the Cubs after being hit in the head by the backswing of Ian Happ. He passed a concussion test and his headaches have dissipated, clearing the path to his return to the lineup with a more protective mask.
