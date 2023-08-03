Contreras is out of the lineup for Thursday's game against the Twins, Jeff Jones of the Belleville News-Democrat reports.
Contreras started the first two games of the series versus Minnesota and went 2-for-4 with a stolen base Wednesday, but he'll take a seat for Thursday's finale. Andrew Knizner will step in behind the plate to catch for Matthew Liberatore.
More News
-
Cardinals' Willson Contreras: Two hits, steal in win•
-
Cardinals' Willson Contreras: Takes seat Sunday•
-
Cardinals' Willson Contreras: Serving as DH•
-
Cardinals' Willson Contreras: Likely back Friday•
-
Cardinals' Willson Contreras: Considered day-to-day•
-
Cardinals' Willson Contreras: Exits with head injury•