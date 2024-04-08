Contreras (hand) will start at catcher and bat third in Monday's game against the Phillies, Katie Woo of The Athletic reports.

Contreras missed the entirety of the Cardinals' three-game series against the Marlins with soreness in his left hand, but he's ready for the series opener versus the Phillies. The 31-year-old boasts a .979 OPS with two home runs in his first six contests this season.