Contreras (hand) will start at catcher and bat third in Monday's game against the Phillies, Katie Woo of The Athletic reports.

Contreras missed the entirety of the Cardinals' three-game series against the Marlins with soreness in his left hand, but he's ready for the series opener versus the Phillies. The 31-year-old boasts a .979 OPS with two home runs in his first six contests this season.

