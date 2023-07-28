Contreras (head) will serve as the Cardinals' designated hitter Friday against the Cubs, Lynn Worthy of the St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports.
Although it doesn't seem Contreras is quite ready to get back behind the plate after getting hit in the head Thursday by Ian Happ's backswing, the Cardinals will not be without his bat in the lineup. Andrew Knizner will start at catcher Friday and bat eighth.
More News
-
Cardinals' Willson Contreras: Likely back Friday•
-
Cardinals' Willson Contreras: Considered day-to-day•
-
Cardinals' Willson Contreras: Exits with head injury•
-
Cardinals' Willson Contreras: Sitting out Wednesday•
-
Cardinals' Willson Contreras: Two hits in return•
-
Cardinals' Willson Contreras: Ready to go Tuesday•