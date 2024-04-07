Contreras (hand) is out of the lineup for Sunday's game against the Marlins, Katie Woo of The Athletic reports.
Contreras was initially in the lineup Saturday before being scratched as he continues to battle hand soreness after being hit by a pitch Wednesday, and he won't return to the starting nine for Sunday's series finale versus Miami. Ivan Herrera will receive another look behind the plate for St. Louis.
