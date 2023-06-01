Hernandez opted out of his minor-league contract with the Mariners on Thursday, Jon Heyman of the New York Post reports.
Hernandez signed a minor-league contract with Seattle right before the start of the season and has yet to play in the big leagues this year. The 33-year-old second baseman is slashing .272/.436/.336 over 164 plate appearances in Triple-A, and he is now free to sign with any team interested in bringing him on as a depth piece.
