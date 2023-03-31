Hernandez signed a minor-league contract with the Mariners on Friday, Daniel Alvarez-Montes of ElExtraBase.com reports.
After failing to make the cut for the Tigers' MLB roster, Hernandez was released by Detroit on Tuesday. It's only a minor-league deal for the 32-year-old infielder, so he will have to prove himself in Triple-A before he can work his way back into the majors.
More News
-
Cesar Hernandez: Cut loose by Detoirt•
-
Tigers' Cesar Hernandez: Reassigned to minor-league camp•
-
Tigers' Cesar Hernandez: Could earn bench role•
-
Tigers' Cesar Hernandez: Gets chance with Detroit•
-
Nationals' Cesar Hernandez: Swipes 10th bag•
-
Nationals' Cesar Hernandez: Picks up more playing time•