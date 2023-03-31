Hernandez signed a minor-league contract with the Mariners on Friday, Daniel Alvarez-Montes of ElExtraBase.com reports.

After failing to make the cut for the Tigers' MLB roster, Hernandez was released by Detroit on Tuesday. It's only a minor-league deal for the 32-year-old infielder, so he will have to prove himself in Triple-A before he can work his way back into the majors.

