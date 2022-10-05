Hernandez went 1-for-4 with a stolen base in the first game of Tuesday's doubleheader against the Mets.

The steal was his 10th of the year, the first time he's reached double digits in that category since 2018. Hernandez will be a free agent this offseason, but the 32-year-old won't be in high demand given his .248/.311/.318 slash line through 146 games with only one homer, 34 RBI and 63 runs.