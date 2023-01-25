Hernandez agreed Wednesday with the Tigers on a minor-league contract that includes an invitation to MLB spring training, Jon Heyman of the New York Post reports.

After signing a one-year, $4.5 million contract with the Nationals last season, Hernandez had to settle for a minor-league deal on the open market this winter while his performance took a major step back in 2022. On the heels of a 21-home run campaign in 2021 while he split time with the White Sox and Guardians, Hernandez left the yard just once this past season, despite logging 617 plate appearances. The 32-year-old still displayed a high-contact approach at the plate and flashed some speed (10 stolen bases in 14 attempts), so he could have a fair chance at breaking camp with the Tigers as a utility infielder.