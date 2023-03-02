Hernandez has looked good this spring and could earn an Opening Day bench role with the Tigers, Jason Beck of MLB.com reports.
The 32-year-old struggled some the last two seasons, batting below .250 each year, but he is a career .267 hitter who offers some defensive versatility. Hernandez is with the Tigers on a minor-league deal and likely won't have a huge role if he makes the club, though he could earn more playing time if other players go down with injuries.
