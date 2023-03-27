The Tigers reassigned Hernandez to minor-league camp Monday.

Hernandez was vying for a bench spot with the Tigers after signing as a non-roster invite in January, and while he got off to a strong start in the Grapefruit League, he ended it going 2-for-23 with six strikeouts over his final at-bats in Florida. Hernandez has the ability to opt-out of his contract, and there's a good chance he'll test free agency rather than reporting to Triple-A Toledo.

