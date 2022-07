Alzolay (lat) has been throwing bullpen sessions at the extended spring training facility in Arizona, Meghan Montemurro of the Chicago Tribune reports.

Alzolay has been on the injured list since late March due to a right lat strain that he sustained during spring training. While it's encouraging that the right-hander has resumed mound work, he doesn't yet have a timetable to return to game action. Alzolay will presumably require several rehab appearances before he's cleared to rejoin the Cubs.