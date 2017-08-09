Play

Cubs' Anthony Rizzo: Day off Wednesday

Rizzo is out of the lineup Wednesday against the Giants.

Manager Joe Maddon will give Rizzo the day off after eight straight starts with left-hander Madison Bumgarner on the hill. In his place, Willson Contreras slides over to first while Alex Avila sets up behind the plate.

