Cubs' Anthony Rizzo: Hitting leadoff

Rizzo is starting at first base and hitting leadoff Thursday against the Phillies.

Rizzo has primarily hit third or fourth this season, but he'll jump to the top of the order for Thursday's series finale as the Cubs look to avoid a sweep. The first baseman has been dialed in since the All-Star break, slashing .320/.413/.456 with two home runs and 15 RBI in 30 games.

More News
Our Latest Stories