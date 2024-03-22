Rizzo (lat) said Friday that he's "fully confident" he'll be ready for Opening Day, Meredith Marakovits of YES Network reports.
Rizzo was a late scratch from Friday's lineup with some lat tightness, which is something he said he deals with from time to time during the regular season. However, the move was made out of an abundance of caution and he's expected to be fine. Fantasy managers who draft this weekend shouldn't have trepidation about picking Rizzo.
