Yankees manager Aaron Boone said Sunday he expects Rizzo (lat) to be available for Thursday's Opening Day matchup with the Astros, Brendan Kuty of The Athletic reports.

The veteran first baseman recently expressed confidence that he'd be available for the season opener, and Boone is now reinforcing that idea. Rizzo was scratched from Friday's spring lineup due to lat tightness, and it's not surprising the Yankees are exercising caution in the lead up to Opening Day.