Yankees manager Aaron Boone said Sunday he expects Rizzo (lat) to be available for Thursday's Opening Day matchup with the Astros, Brendan Kuty of The Athletic reports.
The veteran first baseman recently expressed confidence that he'd be available for the season opener, and Boone is now reinforcing that idea. Rizzo was scratched from Friday's spring lineup due to lat tightness, and it's not surprising the Yankees are exercising caution in the lead up to Opening Day.
More News
-
Yankees' Anthony Rizzo: Says he'll be ready Opening Day•
-
Yankees' Anthony Rizzo: Lat issue considered minor•
-
Yankees' Anthony Rizzo: Scratched Friday with tight lat•
-
Yankees' Anthony Rizzo: Healthy and thriving this spring•
-
Yankees' Anthony Rizzo: Will be 100 percent for spring•
-
Yankees' Anthony Rizzo: Expects normal offseason•