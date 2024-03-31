Brown was touched up for six runs over just 1.2 innings in his major-league debut Saturday versus the Rangers.

After being promoted earlier in the day, Brown was called upon in relief in the seventh inning with the Cubs trailing by three. He got through that frame unscathed, but things got out of hand in the eighth when the first five batters reached and two of them scored. Brown was finally knocked out of the game when Josh Jung homered to cap off a six-run inning. It had seemed like Brown would have a shot to take Justin Steele's (hamstring) spot in the rotation, and while that could still happen eventually, this was not the best audition. Brown needed 44 pitches to record just five outs, so it's possible he'll be optioned in order to bring up a fresh arm.