Morrow (biceps) is scheduled to throw a simulated game Saturday, Carrie Muskat of MLB.com reports.

This is the next step in Morrow's recovery from right biceps inflammation after he tossed a 35-pitch bullpen session Wednesday. The right-hander has been out since mid-July, so the Cubs will likely continue to proceed with caution even if he looks great in the sim game. When Morrow is able to return, manager Joe Maddon said he won't immediately put him back in the closer's role. "It's hard to force him into a situation he's not ready for," Maddon said.

