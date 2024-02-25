Bellinger agreed to a three-year, $80 million contract with the Cubs early Sunday morning, Jeff Passan of ESPN.com reports.

The contract includes opt-outs after both 2024 and 2025. A former Rookie of the Year and National League MVP with the Dodgers, Bellinger's production fell off a cliff in 2021 and 2022, but he rebounded with the Cubs last season (.881 OPS, 26 homers, 20 steals). Still just 28 years old, he will have a chance to build on what he accomplished in Chicago while playing under new manager Craig Counsell. Bellinger primarily hit cleanup last season under David Ross.