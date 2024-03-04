Bellinger will make his Cactus League debut Wednesday at designated hitter, Meghan Montemurro of the Chicago Tribune reports.

He'll then progress to playing the field on Friday or Saturday. Bellinger is a bit behind schedule after re-signing with the Cubs a little over a week ago, but he still has plenty of time to prep for Opening Day. The 28-year-old is likely to see most of his action in center field this season, with first base also a possibility.