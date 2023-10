Bellinger is out of the lineup for Sunday's game at Milwaukee.

The Cubs won Saturday but were still eliminated from postseason contention, so Bellinger will sit for the final game of the campaign. The 28-year-old enjoyed a resurgent year with an .881 OPS, 26 homers, 20 steals and 97 RBI in 130 contests. He's likely to decline his $12 million mutual option for 2024 and should be a hot commodity as a free agent in the offseason.