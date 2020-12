Rea agreed to a one-year deal with the Cubs on Wednesday, avoiding arbitration, Jordan Bastian of MLB.com reports.

Chicago needs rotation depth, as three of its starters from last season are hitting the open market this winter, and Rea could compete for a spot in spring training. The 30-year-old righty has a career 4.79 ERA, 1.37 WHIP and 116 strikeouts in 148.1 career innings, working primarily as a starter.